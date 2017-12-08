Here’s how Sonakshi Sinha is all set to voice her opinion for women’s safety and empowerment

With many actresses coming out in support of development of a girl child and women rights, Sonakshi Sinha too has one of the prominent B-town stars who have come out in support of the same. In fact, the actress has time and again voiced her opinion and has spoken about women’s safety and empowerment on various platforms including social media.

In fact, now taking her support for the cause a step forward, Sonakshi Sinha will be attending the US consulate general Mumbai fourth annual women safety and empowerment short film contest as well as the festival ceremony. The actress will be one of the key speakers who will be giving a speech on women rights as well as their empowerment.

This is not the first time where the actress has been a part of campaigns related to the cause. She recently was even a part of the short film which was created for the Beti Padhao campaign.

Besides her, actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor among others have time and again extended their support to many of these causes related to female empowerment.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha who was last seen in Ittefaq, will return with the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise and is also signed to play the leading lady opposite Saif Ali Khan in Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming thriller.