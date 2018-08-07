Here’s why Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani recreated the iconic Prabhu Deva song ‘Urvashi’

During his struggling days, we have seen Shahid Kapoor as not just a backup dancer but also an actor who featured in music videos. Well, the Aryans’ song ‘Aankhon Mein Tera’ featuring him and Hrishita Bhatt was quite a trend during the 90s when Indi-pop gained prominence. Now that the trend of music videos is slowly returning, we have many popular B-town actors featuring in it! And now we will have Shahid too resuming his role in a music video.

Only this time it won’t be a romantic track but a peppy one! We are talking about the cult chartbuster ‘Urvashi’ which was one of those tracks that featured the dancing talent of Prabhu Deva. Considering that Shahid Kapoor too is a brilliant dancer, we weren’t surprised that the makers were keen on having him on board. Alongside the actor, Kiara Advani, who is currently riding high on her Lust Stories, too will feature in the same music video.

Speaking further about the Urvashi remake, the song is produced by T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Gifty. It is being recreated by rapper-musician Yo Yo Honey Singh. Choreographed by Sanjay Shetty, we hear that the song has already been shot in Mumbai.

“We’ve changed the lyrics, but the hook line remains the same. The song however doesn’t showcase a love story but a new-age relationship between Shahid and Kiara. Even the choreography is contemporary. We are shooting on a club set in Film City. We also filmed in a parking lot on Sunday to give the video an underground kind of a feel,” informed choreographer Sanjay Shetty, adding that Shahid is super excited and looks like a rockstar.” He added, “Even Kiara is a fab dancer.”

The actress admits that although she was excited about featuring in the super hit number, she was nervous too. “I know the pressure one goes through when a classic song is recreated. There will be comparisons. This could be my ode to Prabhu sir, I am his huge fan,” says the actress, adding that she has grown up listening to the original “Urvashi”. She is all praise for her co-star. “We all know Shahid is a great dancer, I was nervous about matching up to his skills, but he was super fun to work with. We were in sync from the word go,” Kiara says.

Says Bhushan Kumar, “The original with Prabhu Deva was an iconic chartbuster composed by AR Rahman. Yo Yo Honey Singh has recreated this version and we are rekindling the onscreen magic with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as per the tastes of today’s young generation who will have a have blast dancing to this song when it releases.”

For the uninitiated, ‘Urvashi’ is originally a part of the film titled Kadhalan [1994] that featured Prabhu Deva and Nagma in lead roles. Here’s a video of the rehearsals posted by Shahid Kapoor. While he later on went on delete it from his Instagram page, fans of Sasha made it viral on social media platforms.

' @shahidkapoor 's #Instagram post : "Coming Soon"

We don’t know what this is for, but we are SUPER DUPER excited to see it!!! ????????????????????????????????https://t.co/4wVs2uaWgA pic.twitter.com/vSfloOxBix — Shahid Kapoor Online (@Shahid_Online) August 5, 2018

