Here’s why Shahid Kapoor decided to cancel holiday with wife Mira

It is a known fact that Shahid Kapoor is expecting his second child. While he was supposed to enjoy some quality time with his wife Mira Rajput on a babymoon, the plan seems to have been cancelled. The reason is his work commitments. Shahid has reportedly called off his holiday to resume Batti Gul Meter Chalu and prep of Arjun Reddy.

It is a known fact that Batti Gul Meter Chalu faced a major setback recently due to the non-payment of dues with KriArj Entertainment. Now that Bhushan Kumar has completely taken over the film, the shoot of the same is all set to take off. Considering that this schedule of the film has already been delayed, Shahid Kapoor didn’t want any more of postponement.

According to a source, “Shahid had decided to spend quality time with Mira and Misha [daughter] in June before he begins training for Arjun Reddy. But now that the Batti Gul Meter Chalu schedule is likely to run into June, he has called off the trip. He wants to ensure that his commitment to this film doesn’t spill over to that of Arjun Reddy, the shoot of which is lined up for July.”

A source added that Shahid will juggle between the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and prep workshops of Arjun Reddy, “Shahid will be filming Batti Gul in the mornings. His evenings will be dedicated to MMA training for Sandeep Vanga’s film. He needs to beef up for the remake. Besides undergoing dietary changes, he will alter his fitness regimen to include weight training.” Along with the shoot, Shahid will also start his preparation for the Arjun Reddy remake which includes workshops with behavioral experts.

Speaking of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the film will star Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will have Shahid and Yami Gautam in the role of lawyers. It is expected to revolve around electricity bills scam.