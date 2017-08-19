Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan appreciated actress turned politician Smriti Irani on social media

Actress turned politician Smriti Irani who is now a part of the Information & Broadcasting Ministry recently received words of praise from Shah Rukh Khan on social media. The superstar, it seems was impressed by her efforts taken towards development of Indian cinema and providing them with a platform to encourage their growth by promoting IFFI, one of the oldest film festivals in Asia.

The International Film Festival of India that is often held in Goa will be receiving special support from superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Extending his best wishes towards the same, Khan took to social media to post a few words applauding I&B Minister Smriti’s efforts towards it saying, “Great endeavour by I&B Minister @smritiirani to make #IFFI the most inclusive, relevant forum for Indian cinema. My unwavering support to u.”

Responding to his post, was Smriti Irani who too expressed her gratitude towards him extending his support towards the same saying, “….I am grateful for the industry’s overwhelming support @iamsrk , look forward to seeing you at #IFFI2017.”

With the Iranian film Daughter winning at the festival last year, the 47th Edition of the festival was a massive one with 300 films from 90 countries participating in it and more than 4000 delegates gracing the event. As for the 48th edition, details of the same are eagerly awaited.

