Here’s why Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor thinks that success can’t be taken seriously

Well, from Besharam to Bombay Velvet to Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor faced a series of flops, the reason why his position amongst the top Bollywood stars wavered. While his contemporaries and seniors tasted success and were climbing up the career ladder, Ranbir’s unconventional choices failed to impress audiences and the actor was on a low phase in his career. But he wasn’t the one to let go and decided to yet again go with his gut feeling when he signed on Sanju, the story of another unconventional superstar – Sanjay Dutt. And this one worked wonders! It raked in heavy moolah and brought up him back amongst the current successful league. In recent reports, the scion of Kapoor Khandaan discussed about success and failures.

In the said interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that success is an easy path but failure is a very difficult one. The actor confessed that when one is successful the emotions are very different since everyone is full of praises but failure is a teacher. He went on to describe the feeling as something where we get a hard slap on the face and we don’t even realize.

Further, he went on to add that he doesn’t give himself too much importance because he believes that he is just an average actor and a below average person who got too many great opportunities. He is quick to assert that he does believe in himself and has the confidence to do something in his life. However, he reasoned that the reason why he doesn’t give too much importance is that he is just an actor and not someone who saves the world.

Coming to the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside his alleged ladylove Alia Bhatt. The superhero film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been extensively shot in Bulgaria and Mumbai and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy amongst others in prominent roles. Followed by that, the actor will also feature in the Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film alongside Ajay Devgn.