Here’s why Sanjay Dutt rescheduled the release date of Bhoomi averting the clash with Aamir Khan

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film has been in talks ever since the actor decided to re-enter Bollywood and with Bhoomi already on floor, audiences are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. However, the actor has decided to push the date of its release and the reason being superstar Aamir Khan.

Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi was to release alongside Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and in order to avoid the clash, the former decided to move the release date. From what we hear Sanjay did not want to jeopardize his bond with Aamir Khan (the two are very close friends). It is being said that the actor believes that box office clashes can often get nasty even between good friends. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt also thinks that since Aamir Khan’s film is a small budget film banking solely on content, he did not want star power or any other factor affecting the release of the film.

Talking about the same, Sanjay Dutt confirmed that he indeed contacted the producers of Bhoomi to delay the release. Stating the reason, the actor elaborated that he is aware of the hard work that is put behind making the film and he did not want all the efforts to reduce into a clash. He further added about the friendship he shares with Aamir Khan and that he didn’t want it his comeback film pitted against the Khan production. He maintained that being from the same fraternity one must try to help each other.

Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta among others and is produced by Sandeep Singh along with Bhushan Kumar. On the other hand, Secret Superstar, directed by Aamir’s former manager Advait Chandan, has Zaira Wasim in the lead role with Aamir in a guest appearance.