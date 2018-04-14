Here’s why Salman Khan starrer Race 3 will be shot in Leh instead of South Africa

Recently, Salman Khan was sentenced to five year imprisonment by the Jodhpur court regarding the blackbuck poaching case. Soon after he was out on bail, the superstar had resumed work which was the pending shoot of Race 3. While the team was set to take off to South Africa this month, there has been a slight change of plans. Reason? Due to Salman’s conviction, the team has decided to shoot within India and have narrowed it down to Leh.

It is a known fact that when someone is sentenced to imprisonment, they are restricted from travelling anywhere outside the country. For superstar Salman Khan, the court has ordered him to stay within the country and has barred him from travelling abroad. Owing to the limitations imposed on the actor, the producers have finalized on Leh.

Although not speaking up on the matter of Salman Khan’s conviction, Ramesh Taurani, producer of Race 3 confirmed that they will indeed be shooting in Leh. He added that they have been scouting for a location for a while. They eventually decided to low it down to Leh and Ladakh. He added that the location suits the mood of the song they plan to shoot there.

On the other hand, sources too reportedly revealed a few details about Race 3 details. These sources suggested in the reports that the initial schedule was to wrap up the South Africa schedule and the last leg will be shot in Mumbai. However, post the judgement and after Salman Khan spent two nights in Jodhpur Central jail, there were quite a bit of changes in the schedules.

Race 3 makers including director Remo D’Souza were of the opinion to wrap up the Mumbai schedule first. The reason was to complete a major portion for the film to release on time. Now, the Leh schedule is expected to happen by the end of this month. We hear that the entire cast and crew are taking off to Leh in the next 10 days.

Also starring Jacqueline Ferandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, Race 3 is slated to release on June 15.

