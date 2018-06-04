Here’s how Salman Khan is planning on shaping Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol’s career!

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol are coming together for the action franchise Race which also promises to feature the actors at their stylish best. Besides their suave looks, Salman and Bobby were also seen shirtless in one of the scenes that were a part of the recently released trailer of Race 3. While Salman is known for his abs and toned physique, audiences were in for a surprise from Bobby Deol who has gone shirtless for the first time. And now asserting the same, Salman Khan stated that this is the first surprise given by Bobby in his second innings in Bollywood as there are a lot more to come!

Earlier we had reported that Salman Khan will be producing a film with Bobby Deol in the lead. The superstar has taken it upon himself to turn a mentor for Bobby and has been keen on planning his next move after Race 3. Speaking in reports about his next production with Bobby, Salman stated that he is personally looking into stories and scripts that will be locked for Deol’s next venture. He also asserted that Bobby will be seen in a Greek God avatar in his next and that they are planning to bring him back as Jattalion.

The word ‘Jattalion’, according to Salman Khan, was coined by Bobby’s friends owing to his good looks and charm. So, the superstar is planning on bringing the Deol boy back in a similar manner. He also revealed that his next will be a full-on entertainer that will have the right budget and that the production too will be well-timed. He mentioned that this venture will also have commercial elements like action and dance that will be taken to the next level. Furthermore, Salman concluded about his production for Bobby adding that if Bobby thinks he has worked hard for Race 3, he has no idea what is coming for him after that.

On the other hand, Salman Khan also spoke about the upcoming films of Bobby Deol. One amongst them is Housefull 4 and the superstar Khan maintained that it will feature his Jatt friend in a hatke look. Yet another film is Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Rumours have it that Bobby will be doing a special appearance in this Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra starrer.

