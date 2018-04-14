Here’s how Salman Khan and Bobby Deol address each other as on the sets of Race 3

We have heard of many instances where we have known many co-stars forming inseparable bonds after the shoot of their film. It doesn’t come as a surprise that Salman Khan and Bobby Deol, who both hail from a filmy family, have an impeccable connection like that. The duo, reportedly, are inseparable on the sets of Race 3. And now it is being said that they also have a nickname for each other, albeit it is the exact same one!

How? Well, let us tell you. It seems that Salman Khan and Bobby Deol address each other with a special name. Generally it is used by them on the sets when they enquire about each other’s wellbeing. If reports are to be believed, Salman constantly encourages and motivates Bobby to remain fit. So when he enquires to Bobby about his day-to-day activities, he goes ‘Mamu, how are you, how did the workout session go?’

To the same, the entertaining Bobby Deol responds him in the same way. He often reacts saying, ‘Mamu everything is good. I hope everything is good with you too!’ It was rather an interesting anecdote right from the sets of Race 3.

Interestingly, the word Mamu had become quite popular amongst people after the first instalment of the Sanjay Dutt starrer Munnabhai series. Munnabhai MBBS featured many actors who constantly used the word in the film and considering the popularity of this Rajkumar Hirani directorial, it soon became a trendy lingo amongst the youth then!

Race 3, directed by Remo D’Souza, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor, and Daisy Shah amongst others. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film is currently being wrapped up in Mumbai after which the team will take off to Leh for the last leg of shoot. It is slated to release on June 15.

