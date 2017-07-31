Here’s why Rishi Kapoor did not watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Tamasha, his second film with Imtiaz Ali

Rishi Kapoor is known for his massy entertainers but the same cannot be said about his son Ranbir Kapoor who likes to experiment with his roles. Amongst them, he has experimented more than once when it comes to Imtiaz Ali’s films. Now that the latter’s first collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release, this is what Ranbir has to say about his father’s connect with Imtiaz Ali films.

We all are aware that Rishi Kapoor, considering his experience and expertise in the field, often has a say in the kind of films his son chooses and he is also often shown his son’s film prior to the release to get his opinion on the same. However, recently Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his father Rishi Kapoor hasn’t watched Tamasha where he stars opposite his former ladylove Deepika Padukone. The reason being, his father doesn’t approve of Imtiaz’s sort of films which he considers to be esoteric or niche in its approach.

Talking about how Rishi Kapoor had reacted to the climax sequence of Ranbir Kapoor’s debut collaboration with Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar, he mentioned that after the film ended, his father had called him to ask if ‘Nargis [the leading lady of the film] indeed woke up from the coma or was it her spirit that had come to haunt Jordan [played by Ranbir Kapoor] in the climax.’ However, not regretting his earlier decisions, Ranbir believes that these films aren’t esoteric in the first place.

Interestingly, Jagga Jasoos which was esoteric in its own way and explored the genre of action musical failed to make a mark. It released after it got delayed for over a year. The film also triggered a major controversy later after Rishi Kapoor held Anurag Basu responsible for the failure of the film.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor, leaving all of the negativity behind, is concentrating on Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious venture Sanjay Dutt biopic and he will also be seen as a superhero-vigilante in Ayan Mukerji’s superhero drama Dragon.