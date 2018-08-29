Here’s how Richa Chadha extended her support to Kerala flood victims

Richa Chadha, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming biopic Shakeela directed by Indrajit Lankesh, has always been vocal with her support, no matter what the cause. With the Kerala floods that have ravaged the state and with many lives lost and upturned, the actress has pledged her support to the victims, albeit in a unique way. Her co-star, Rajeev Pillai, who is from Kerala and who cancelled his wedding to help people affected by the floods, was helping on ground and needed as much support as possible. The actress immediately raised funds to help him in rebuilding his native village. Apart from that, she also donated monetary funds to various relief funds across the state.

Richa, who also supports various initiatives related to animal welfare, also decided to continue her work for them in Kerala. After she realized the need for the desire operations of the animals that were stranded with nowhere to go in these catastrophic floods, she took the help of the NGO, ResQ who Richa has been associated with for over a year. They deployed a team of volunteers to Kerala. On social media, she also urged everyone by posting videos for the help of animal that need attention and how people can help regarding the same.

As the flood waters are subsiding now and people are beginning to rebuild their lives, Richa heard about the youths who have lost everything in the floods and whose family might not be able to send them back to school. With the help of Rajeev Pillai, the two are identifying kids who need financial help for education. The actress, who has always stressed on the importance of an education, has decided to pay for 5 young kids’ education until class 10.

Speaking about it, Richa said, “It’s a human responsibility to come together during adverse times and everyone should do their best in their capacity to show compassion for those suffering. In times of calamities, it’s a collaborative effort of all who are willing to help. You could be anywhere but can always make a difference but doing the best you can and I pledged to support the post floods rescue help by doing my bit”

Also Read: Richa Chadha takes a small step towards an organic lifestyle