HERE’S the real reason why this Taapsee Pannu – Ali Fazal starrer hasn’t released as yet

Prakash Raj Readers may be aware that Prakash Raj decided to remake one of his popular South films, Un Samayal Arayil in Bollywood titled Tadka. The film, which deals with a mature and a young love story simultaneously as the characters bond over cooking, features Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal as the younger couple. And now, it seems that the shoot for the same is in trouble.

While a major schedule of the film has already been wrapped up in Goa last May, now we hear that further shooting has been stalled owing to the actors’ busy schedule. The next schedule after Goa was supposed to kick start a month later in June but was pushed further. Owing to the delay, Ali went on to complete his other projects including his forthcoming international venture with Judi Dench, Victoria And Abdul. Similarly, Taapsee Pannu too switched her attention to other projects like Naam Shabana and the Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2. Now that the actress has taken off to Mauritius to shoot the latter, it seems that she is unable to dedicate time to Tadka. On the other hand, Ali Fazal is busy with the promotions of Victoria And Abdul.

As for the film Tadka, scenes of Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal’s love story in the film as well as a song featuring the couple is pending and hence the two are required to allot at least 10 days to complete the schedule of the film. The spokespersons of the duo have maintained that the two actors are trying to adjust their schedule accordingly for the film. We also hear that director-actor Prakash Raj is planning on shooting their song sequence after the rains end.

Tadka starring Nana Patekar and Shriya Saran in lead roles is directed by Prakash Raj and is produced by Sameer Dixit.