Here’s why Raveena Tandon feels that celebrities need to be vocal about social causes

From PETA to UNICEF, Raveena Tandon has always been involved in philanthropic work. The actress, who was recently seen in the film Maatr that dealt with crimes against women, recently spoke about why actors should be more vocal about the social issues and causes.

Talking about the influential nature of celebrities, Raveena compared it to the way people often get inspired by their peers and try to follow their path, thereby contributing to the growth of the society. She also added that portraying generosity will not only influence people around, but this kind of celebrity charity will also help raise awareness and increases press coverage.

Her recent efforts include raising funds for IDA (In Defence of Animals). Speaking about the events she is doing for the same, Raveena revealed that she has been their ambassador for the past three years and also mentioned about the work they do which includes sterilization, treatment and rehabilitation of stray dogs.

On the other hand, it is known fact that besides Maatr, Raveena Tandon has been a part of many films which reflects the reality of the society like Daman (on domestic violence), Satta (on politics) among others. Maintaining that the films are a reflection of the society, she however also stated that like any other art, for films too, the type of movie and type of society also matters. Also, on the kind of impact that a film can have on society, the actress mentioned that a positive film can have a negative effect and vice versa.

On the film front, after Maatr, Raveena Tandon is now gearing up for the release of award winning filmmaker Onir’s Shab.