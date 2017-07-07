Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be interacting with school kids

A sneak peek into the trailer of Disney’s Jagga Jasoos and we know that it is an adventurous roller coaster. The film, that targets all age groups, also caters to kids and hence the makers decided to do something special for children along with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

In fact, coming Sunday morning, that is on June 9, it will be an exciting one for a lot of school kids as a super fun time has been planned for them by Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Ranbir and Katrina’s Sunday morning has been blocked by school kids from 5th grade to 12th grade of various schools, some accompanied by their parents at St. Andrews auditorium in Bandra.

Ranbir, who himself is seen playing a school kid in his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos will be interacting extensively with kids along with his co-star Katrina Kaif. There is a master class planned on the song ‘Galti Se Mistake’ from the movie which has caught the fancy of school kids at large as it is extremely relatable for them.

There will be a quick quiz round hosted by the star cast of the film around Jagga Jasoos and they will also answer all the questions of the little ones at the event. All in all, Ranbir and Katrina are super excited about the event.

Jagga Jasoos is an adventure drama where Ranbir’s character is on the lookout for his missing father. The film is said to be a musical where the actor is seen singing his lines instead of saying it since his character has a problem of stammering. Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu and music is composed by Pritam. After much delay, it is now slated to release on July 14.