Here’s how Rana Daggubati will train with elephants for Haathi Mere Saathi

With several stars flaunting their love for animals on social media, there are some who have decided to adapt it for the big screen too. One amongst them is Rana Daggubati. He will return with a multi-lingual titled Haathi Mere Saathi. Inspired by real life events, the film is a tribute to the 1971 starrer.

If you are wondering why the name Haathi Mere Saathi is reminiscent of the Rajesh Khanna, Tanuja starrer, now you know the reason! In fact, Rana Daggubati is all set to kick off the shoot of the film and is on his way to start the prep. The actor will also be spending some time with his elephant as part of this process.

Talking about the same, Rana said, “Yes, I’ll need to do more for this film. I’ll be taking 15-20 days before the shoot to stay with the elephants in the jungle and get familiar with them before I start filming. At the same time, we are also doing a bunch of workshops because the story is inspired by two events, so we are trying to get as authentic as we can in the filming process.”

Rana Daggubati also reiterated that the film is in no way similar to the source. “It is a tribute to the old classic but nothing in terms of the script or content is similar. It works on the ideologies of elephants and humans being friends,” Rana clarified.

The film marks the Hindi foray of Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Soloman. The unit starts shooting in mid-February in Thailand along with 15-18 elephants and Rana will be there till the first week of April. The makers are looking towards a Diwali release and the objective is to wrap up by late summer.