Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Anushka Sharma is surely keeping very busy with the promotional tour for her second movie production, Phillauri. It is a story set in the city Phillaur in Punjab. So, before the film, the cast was supposed to do some workshops to prepare for their roles. But, it turned out that Anushka Sharma’s co-star Diljit Dosanjh refused to attend any workshops.

Many are aware that Diljit Dosanjh has been an impromtu actor who never took specific kind of training before he got into films. In a recent interview, Anushka Sharma revealed Diljit was not keen about doing workshops. Due to this, they did not get any chance to do any readings together. She said that their team had hired an acting coach Atul Mongia to start preparations for the film. They planned some workshops a few days before they were supposed to start filming the movie. When she reached Punjab, her brother and co-producer Karnesh Sharma informed that Diljit was not open to the workshop. She thought that she’ll speak to him and make him understand how the workshop will help him and everyone. Even director Anshai Lal and acting coach tried to talk to him. After everyone was done convincing him, Diljit said that he’ll work everything out on the set only.

Lastly, Anushka Sharma said that ultimately it didn’t matter as Diljit Dosanjh is really good in the film. Directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Anushka Sharma- Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate films, Phillauri also marks the debut of Suraj Sharma in Hindi films. The film is slated to release on March 24, 2017.

