Here’s how Priyanka Chopra pledged more support to female employees in her company on her BIRTHDAY!

Priyanka Chopra turns a year older today and on the special occasion, the actress has decided to take another step towards female empowerment. For the past few years, we have seen the former beauty queen come out in support of many initiatives about female empowerment. She has also been very vocal about the gender disparity in Bollywood and other industries. Amidst all of these, in order to contribute her own share, the actress started off by bringing out a gender equality of sorts in her own organization, Purple Pebble Pictures by bringing up equal pay packages for everyone. And now, she has taken up yet another initiative.

Her mother and business partner Madhu Chopra recently revealed in reports that they have decided to give some benefits to their female employees. The idea is to not let female employees chose between their professional and personal life. One amongst those benefits is to provide flexible timings for working mothers. Also, some special benefits are introduced in terms of maternity leaves.

According to Madhu Chopra, their special maternity benefits include 12-week maternity leave and financial assistance for care. She also added that they have also tried to maintain gender parity wherein she has cited the example of one of her marketing executives who took a paternity break for four weeks.

Madhu Chopra has also stated in reports that they are in process of building an in-house crèche for their employees so that they can balance their life properly. Mrs. Chopra also went on to explain that keeping mind the fact that most of their employees are married women, they did not want their life choices to pose as a hindrance in their professional lives. Hence they decided to introduce these benefits to help them and to make them feel safe and loved.

Madhu Chopra also asserted that the policy of having flexible time for working mothers was put in place by Priyanka Chopra. However, she was quick to add that it was the senior members of her company who took fine-tuned and took the process ahead.