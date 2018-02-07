Here’s what Paresh Rawal has to say about his forthcoming Modi biopic

In the recent past, there have been many reports about a biopic being made on honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film is expected to star Paresh Rawal as the protagonist. However, we haven’t heard much about the film of late. And now, the actor turned politician has decided to speak on this forthcoming film.

The reports started surfacing a few years after Narendra Modi came into power. It is a known fact that Paresh Rawal too is a part of his party in real life – BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]. Interestingly, the actor is also a fan of our honorable Prime Minister. Speaking about the said film, he was quizzed about what was happening on that front. To the same, he responded stating that the script has been almost locked. However, they are yet to resolve one of two issues.

Rawal further went on to assert that he is the only one who can play the role of Modi with conviction. However, he clarified on the statement maintaining that even though it sounds pompous of him, it was made because he loves him. Paresh feels that he resonates with the ideologies of Modiji and that he has always observed his nuances.

Furthermore, elaborating on it, Paresh went on to add that just sporting a beard would never make anyone Modi. They have to understand his character a little more in depth by understanding the power and anguish that often reflects in his eyes.

In fact, Paresh Rawal had given similar advice to another team who is making a film on 2016 Uri Attacks. The latter too are in search of an actor who will play Modi in the film.

As for Paresh Rawal, his next coveted project includes Sanjay Dutt biopic where plays the role of Senior Dutt. He will be seen in the role of veteran actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis will be essayed by Manisha Koirala in this biopic. It features Ranbir Kapoor as the leading man and is expected to release in June this year.