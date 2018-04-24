Here’s the next initiative of Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the ambassador of the Government’s Swachh Sarvekshan

Many have come across the ad commercial showcasing Shilpa Shetty Kundra promoting cleanliness drive on the small screen. The ad had become quite popular and the actress continues to showcase her keenness to support the Government campaign on cleanliness drive. As the face of the Swachh Sarvekshan, an initiative that is a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the actress will launch six videos that will highlight the importance of cleanliness.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra may not appear on the big screen but the actress has gained ample popularity on social media. From sharing recipes to her fitness mantras, the actress has garnered attention of her varied tips. The actress turned entrepreneur decided to use this popularity for launching the six videos. Recent reports suggest that the videos will release weekly starting next month.

From mid-May onwards, Shilpa will share these videos that focus on different aspects of the Swachh Sarvekshan initiative. It will showcase the importance of keeping public areas like beaches and gardens clean. The actress herself will feature in these videos which will be approximately two minutes long.

Recent reports have also quoted Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she stresses on the importance of cleanliness. The actress firmly asserted that keeping the surroundings clean is as necessary as maintaining one’s house clean. She also advised everyone that having the civic sense of hygiene can take everyone a long way in creating a better country.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently seen as the judge of the popular dance reality show Super Dancer 2 alongside Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

