Here’s all you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero teaser which will release with Salman Khan’s Race 3

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is easily one of the most awaited films of the year. The actor is starring in the third installment of the Race franchise which is just two days away from the release. The film marks Salman’s return with the complete action genre but it also marks the return with another superstar. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be coming together this Eid as a new teaser of Zero will be attached to Race 3.

During the fan interaction #ASKSRK recently, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the fans can rejoice as a new teaser will be released this Eid. The teaser will be 65 seconds long and will be attached to Salman Khan’s multi-starrer Race 3. Several reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will be dancing on a song in the teaser. It is also reported that Salman Khan, who has a special appearance in Zero, will also join SRK on the big screen and the two superstars will shake a leg together.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man. The earlier tagline of the film was, “Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hain, Life bana dete hain!” Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Production, Zero is all set to release by December 21st, 2018.

As for Race 3, starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.