Here’s what Mohanlal has to say about his mega budget film on MAHABHARATA!

There is one film in Bollywood to be made by superstar Aamir Khan and the actor wants to dedicate all his time for the same. We are talking about the epic drama Mahabharat which will be Aamir’s next venture after Thugs Of Hindostan. On the other hand, did you know that a mega budget film on a similar tale is being planned by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal?

If you have been following up recent reports on Mohanlal and his forthcoming ventures, you would be aware that the actor is keen on making this film along with filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. The two have even worked together recently in Odiyan, which is slated to hit the big screen this year itself. However, there hasn’t been much talk about Mohanlal’s Mahabharata ever since its announcement.

Speaking about the film, Mohanlal confessed in recent reports that there hasn’t been much progress on the Mahabharata front. The actor, in the same breath, also maintained about how several things need to fall into place before such a massive project goes on floor. Although he did assure that all of the things required are happening, he believes that it will take more time before the preparation comes to an end. However, he asserted his fans that the shooting is expected to commence next year and they will be finalizing the dates once everything is ready.

Firstly, let us tell you that Mohanlal’s film will be very different from Aamir Khan’s film. While Aamir’s film will trace the journey of the actual epic drama, Mohanlal’s film will feature characters from Mahabharata, albeit in a different perspective. To be more specific, his version of the film will be inspired by the book called ‘Randamoozham’ written by M.T. Vasudhevan Nair.

For the uninitiated, ‘Randamoozham’ speaks the tale of Mahabharata from the perspective of Bhima, the second of the Pandavas. Mohanlal will be seen playing the lead role of Bhima. However, the other casting details are yet to be revealed. The film is reportedly said to be mounted at a humungous budget of Rs. 1,000 crore.