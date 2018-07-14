Here’s how Katrina Kaif will celebrate her birthday

Katrina Kaif has much reason to celebrate, fresh off the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai, the star readies for her upcoming releases Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan & Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar, whose performance was well received at the highly successful US & Canadian leg of the Dabangg tour, took the internet by storm with her performances.

Sources now reveal that, after the spectacular success of the Dabangg Tour show, Katrina Kaif will soon take a short holiday to celebrate her birthday with her family at an undisclosed location. She then resumes shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero on 18th July.

Adds the source, “Katrina will soon take off for a well deserved break. The star has been working around the clock for her films and simultaneously rehearsing for the Dabangg tour. She has decided to celebrate her birthday with her family this year and while details of her trip remain unknown, the location is one of the family’s favorite holiday destinations. Katrina immediately jumps back into work and resumes shooting for Zero by the 18th July.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has two big projects lined up. One is Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is set for November 2018 release. The other one is Aanand L. Rai directorial Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead. The film is set to release on December 21, 2018. The actress has already signed a dance film opposite Varun Dhawan.

