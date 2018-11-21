Here’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan has to say about Kerala stores selling Taimur Ali Khan doll

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is nation’s sweetheart and the pictures of the little nawab go viral on every platform. The kid is about to turn two in December this year. His videos have been going viral ever since he began greeting the paparazzi and starting speaking to them. His craze has reached a new high and even his star parents now know about it.

A toy store in Kerala has Taimur Ali Khan doll. Film producer Ashwini Yardi took to Twitter to share a photo of the doll being sold in Kerala. Speaking to leading daily, Saif Ali Khan quipped that maybe he should trademark Taimur’s name. But, talking about it seriously, he said that he is glad that people are benefiting from his kid’s popularity. But, he only hopes that God keeps him safe and happy always.

Now, even Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about the doll. The actress said that neither Taimur nor his parents can run away from his popularity. She wondered what to say when she first saw the doll. But, it was Saif who said that the people love their little one so much and such things are a blessing for Taimur. She said that there is so much genuine warmth and love for their son that it is bad to stop the people from either taking his pictures or making dolls. But, everyone should also understand that he is a two-year-old kid who also needs a normal life. She further added that both Saif and Kareena are struggling to give him a normal life but will continue to do so without asking the media to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. She concluded saying that it is tough on Taimur as it is on her and Saif.

Saif Ali Khan even admitted that there was some rate card for Taimur’s pictures when he recently came on Koffee With Karan. Karan Johar even said that Taimur’s pictures might cost even more than some of the Khans.

