Here’s how Kalki Koechlin turned lyricist for World Music Day" />

Known for her unconventional and bold choice of cinema, Kalki Koechlin has also time and again supported several campaigns and initiatives related to women empowerment and others. The actress has now decided to extend her support for a video on ‘noise’ which will be launched this World Music Day.

Marking her collaboration with ‘The Printing Machine’ director Akansha Seda, Kalki will not just feature in the forthcoming video titled ‘Noise’ but it has lyrics written by the actress. Talking about the same, Kalki revealed that she had written this poetry for a competition in October in Bengaluru and had even performed it at the opening ceremony.

On the other hand, elaborating on the topic she had wanted to explore, Kalki defined that they have made use of sounds that an Indian usually hears in a lifetime, like traffic, chants at religious shrines like temples and mosques, fish market commotion etc. Calling them as deafening sounds, the actress mentioned that the aim of the video is to highlight the importance of silence.

Going further, Kalki also stated that she initially had no plans to release on World Music Day but it was when she met Akansha in May, the latter gave this suggestion. However, at the same time, the actress also described the experience to be rather hectic since they had to find natural noises within the city and had to make music out of it.