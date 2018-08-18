Here’s why John Abraham won’t celebrate the success of Satyameva Jayate

Not too long ago, John Abraham had urged people following him on Twitter to make donations to the flood affected areas of Kerala. Now owing to the same, the actor-producer, who has been super thrilled about the success of his latest release Satyameva Jayate, has decided to do away with the success bash of the film.

A source close to John Abraham said, “John Abraham’s latest release Satyameva Jayate is having a great run at the box office. The film is been appreciated by the critics and the audiences. It also records the highest opening for John. The film is also the highest opener for an ‘A’ rated action film. This surely calls for a celebration. But, the actor has decided against celebrating owing to the unforeseen floods in Kerala.”

Confirming about the same, John Abraham said, “I am overwhelmed by all the adulation from the paisa paying public as well as the industry at large. Everyone is asking me when are we celebrating but, for me it’s business as usual as I’m shooting in Gulmarg for my next film. In any case, I am devastated by the unprecedented situation in Kerala. I have family there and although they are safe so many others are still suffering.”

For the uninitiated, John Abraham’s father hails from Kerala. The actor has many times spoken about his South Indian roots and has now also decided to help the flood victims in his own way.

Speaking about his films, his recent release, Satyameva Jayate was directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by TSeries and Emmay Entertainment. His forthcoming films include Romeo Akbar Walter, aka RAW, which he is currently shooting in Gulmarg, Kashmir. Inspired by real life incidents, the film features him in the role of a spy with Mouni Roy playing the leading lady.

