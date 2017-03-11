Here’s why Jacqueline Fernandez has given up on dairy products & sugar

Jacqueline Fernandez is sure having a good year as she has completed shooting for Reload opposite Sidharth Malhotra and has stepped into the shoot for Dharma’s upcoming next, Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Despite having a hectic schedule, Jacqueline Fernandez will be following the 40-day Christian tradition of Lent. Lent is the forty-day period before Easter, excluding Sundays, which begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Saturday (the day before Easter Sunday).

The actress is a firm believer of pondering the virtue of values throughout the Lenten period and her Lenten observations have included giving up various vices: sugar, sweets, dairy, etc. The actress is of the opinion that instead of focusing on giving up what is not good (vices), the focus could move to taking on additional responsibilities, providing service to others. In other words, focusing on creating virtues.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares, “I believe lent is a time to introspect, pray and seek blessings. Lent teaches you to give up what you cherish the most, to be able to grow as a person. I feel, rather than giving up on something it is important to practice the values weaved into us and make sure we follow it to the tee, as it is a season for self-examination and to become more mindful, more penitent and more reflective. Every year I give up on something and this year I would be giving up on anything indulgent, like sugar, sweets, and dairy.”

Jacqueline is known to celebrate Christmas on a grand scale each year, however, very few people are aware that the actress also observes lent every year. She has given up on anything indulgent like sugar, sweets, dairy this year. This is difficult as all sugar from her diet has been given up.

Besides Drive and Reload, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan.