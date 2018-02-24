Here’s how Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail is inspired by real life

The quirky trailer of Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail would have definitely intrigued you! But did you know that the film was inspired by real life incidents? Yes, writer Parveez Shaikh recently stated that he has based the film on a real life couple.

For the uninitiated, Blackmail is a black comedy based on the life of a middle-class couple. When the husband realizes that his wife is cheating on him, he decides to blackmail her instead of confronting. This in turn leads to series of a few unfortunate events where he ends up being blackmailed for extorting money from his wife.

Speaking on the film, writer Parveez Shaikh revealed about meeting such a couple in real life. He said, “The story is based on a couple I know. They live outside Mumbai. I decided to place these characters in a city I know best and see how the story progresses from there.” He further added “It took me three months to finish the first draft of the story. I had written it six years ago.” The writer also maintained about he often likes to keep a keen eye on the happenings around. In the process, he has confessed about stumbling upon stories that are stranger-than-fiction.

If recent reports are to be believed, Parveez and the director of the film Abhinay Deo have taken all necessary permissions. From what we hear, even the couple on whom the film is based on, is aware of it. It was, however, under their request, that their identity is being retained as a secret. However, it has also been learnt that certain elements have been added for dramatization of the event.

Blackmail is produced by T Series Motion Pictures and Ramesh Deo Production. It also stars Kriti Kulhari, Arunodhay Singh and Divya Dutta in prominent roles. The film is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

