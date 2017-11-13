Here’s how Rishi Kapoor thinks the Indo-Pak conflict can be solved

Over the years veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has given us numerous memorable performance, but of late the actor seems to be given us a lot more to remember thanks to his constant posts on social networking platforms. Despite facing the ire of the audience for his tweets on more than one occasion, Rishi Kapoor has continued to speak his heart and mind on twitter.

Now the latest on the actor’s twitter profile are his thoughts on how the never ending India – Pakistan difference can be solved with ease and what his wishes are. Talking about solving the Indo-Pak conflict Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter commending Farooq Abdhulla saying, “Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem.”

But that wasn’t the entire tweet, going further the veteran actor went on to express his desire to visit Pakistan saying, “Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di!”

However, the actor’s tweet didn’t settle down well with the general audience. In fact, some condemned Rishi and others were quick to share their opinion on his drinking habits and tweeted saying, “2 peg mar ke hi liya he filmy hero laxmi bomb ke jaise hote he sirf kachra karte he”, while another went on to add, “Arre Sirji 65 Ki Age Me Neat Nhi Maarte. Soda Khatm Ho Gya To Paani Hi Mila Liya Karo”.

For the uninitiated Rishi Kapoor’s ancestors hail from the Lyallpur district of Pakistani Punjab which is present-day Faisalabad. While Kapoor’s grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, began his acting career in the theatres of Lyallpur and Peshawar, he later moved to Mumbai, then Bombay in 1928 to join the film industry.