Here’s why Hema Malini is proud of Esha Deol

Besides the fact that she has remained an iconic actress, Hema Malini continues to retain yet another form of art that she is famous for. We are talking about dance. Hema Malini is a trained classical dancer and even started her own ballet group. In fact, she has also performed for some prestigious shows in India and abroad. Now taking it ahead is her daughter Esha Deol.

Esha Deol and Aahana Deol both have consistently performed with their mother at several dance shows. Both of Hema’s daughters have imbibed the art forms in their own manner. Esha is quite skilled in Odissi dance form. And now, she is all set to perform her mother Hema Malini’s popular dance Sita. Hema Malini, who has collaborated with Ramayana since the 80s, has played Sita for over two decades.

Now taking the legacy ahead, Esha Deol will perform as Ramayana’s Sita with the ballet group. Describing the feeling as excited and nervous, Esha is excited about taking up dance again. The newly turned mother was on a break to spend some time with her daughter Radhya. But now she is all set to return to work. Speaking on the role, Esha stated that she feels that Sita has always been a powerful figure in her life.

On the other hand, Hema Malini has been beaming with pride as she expressed her happiness over Esha playing Sita. The former actress turned politician also believes that this is the right time for her daughter to play this role. One of the reasons for it is because she has turned a mother recently. According to Hema, a certain kind of maturity is required to play the characters in Hindu mythology. Hema believes that Esha now has developed those qualities with the arrival of her baby.

The ballet in question will premiere on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi which is on March 24.

