DETAILS: What happened during the last few moments before Sridevi passed away

The nation is in absolute shock ever since news broke that Bollywood diva Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after a massive cardiac arrest. The actress was in Dubai to attend Boney Kapoor’s oldest nephew Mohit Marwah’s grand wedding earlier last week. The actress stayed back a couple of days in Dubai post the wedding. Sridevi breathed her last on Saturday evening and was brought dead to the hospital.

According to the reports in a leading daily, Sridevi was sleeping in her hotel room when Boney Kapoor surprised her. The producer flew back from Mumbai to Dubai and reached her hotel room at 5:30pm. They chatted for a rough 15 minutes post which he asked her to get ready for dinner. She went to the washroom to get ready. After 15 minutes passed, Boney knocked on the door when Sridevi did not come out of the washroom. When he did not get a response, he opened the door forcibly. She was motionless in a bathtub full of water. He tried to revive her but no response. He called one of his friends when she could not be revived. At 9pm, Boney Kapoor informed the police. The cops and paramedics, then, rushed to the hotel room where she was declared dead. After this, Sridevi’s body was taken to General Department of Forensic Medicine for autopsy.

Once the autopsy and other procedures are completed, Sridevi’s body will be brought back to Mumbai today in Anil Ambani’s private aircraft. All the formalities from death certificate to canceling of passport needs to be done before they could bring her back. The last rites, reportedly, will be carried out today. Celebrities from Indian and South film industries have already arrived in Mumbai to pay their last respects to the late actress.

Sridevi was one of the first superstars of her time. She starred in several blockbuster movies and changed the face of industry. Even her second innings with English Vinglish and Mom won hearts. She starred in several iconic films including Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, Laadla to name a few. Her second innings surely got her great accolades as well. She made her comeback with English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom.

