After much controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut during the promotions of her film Simran, the film finally hit the screens on September 15. With mixed reviews for Simran and backlash on social media, it was seen that Simran director Hansal Mehta had deleted his Twitter account but only to return back in hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hansal Mehta returned to Twitter and had a few things to say. “Since so many people are speculating about me deleting my twitter a/c here I am. Thankful for both the love and criticism coming our way. #Simran is an unconventional film about an unusual character. I’m very proud of it.,” Hansal Mehta addressed the speculations around his Twitter account.

The pre-release buzz around Kangan Ranaut starrer Simran was more about her explosive interviews related to her personal life than that of her upcoming film. Then, there was the controversy with writer Apurva Asrani over co-writer credits given to the actress. With the weak opening and only Rs 12.09 crore collection in four days, Simran has had a slow start at the box office.