Here’s everything you wanted to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Punjabi number

Rehnuma Readers may be aware that the collaboration of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Imtiaz Ali created a lot of anticipation considering it is the first time that the two are coming together for a film. The film apparently titled Rehnuma had gone on floor last year and now we hear that the actor is all set to shoot for a colourful peppy Punjabi number with his co-star Anushka Sharma.

Reportedly, the said Punjabi song will take you back to the Veer Zaara days when Shah Rukh Khan had shot with Preity Zinta for a Lohri number. The track to be composed by Pritam will have either Bosco Martis or Imtiaz Ali himself choreographing for it. It will have a Bhangra flavour to it and will be shot in April. Interestingly, it will be a grand number with about 200 dancers being a part of it.

On the other hand, we hear that Imtiaz Ali was contemplating on having Vaibhavi Merchant (who has already choreographed two songs for the film) or Farah Khan choreograph this Punjabi dance number. But the duo couldn’t do it owing to their other work commitments. Besides Vaibhavi, the film also has Ashley Lobo who choreographed one out of the total six songs from the film.

Imtiaz Ali’s next Rehnuma has been shot across varied locations and has Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a tour guide.