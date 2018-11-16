Here’s everything you need to know about Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s lavish desi wedding in Italy

The power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who has been in a relationship for almost six years have finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Italy. The couple got married in Konkani rituals at 7 AM GMT amid their close family and friends on November 14. This was followed by another wedding on November 15 following the Sindhi traditional ceremony. As the fans around the world waited to catch a glimpse of the wedding, the couple shared their first pictures yesterday at 8pm which were breathtaking.

For the Konkani wedding, as reported, the groom and bride’s sides kept it white and gold theme style wedding. Deepika looked regal in a gold, ivory and saffron saree which was specially made for her wedding by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The heavy statement necklace, mathapatti and traditional jewellery were absolutely breathtaking. Ranveer was a dapper man who wore traditional white kurta and mundu (dhoti). The lavish Mangalorean food was served on banana leaves. Even the Italian staff was dressed in traditional South Indian attires. Not just that, the Italian staff was greeting the guests in Hindi and Konkani.

For the Sindhi ceremony, a makeshift Gurudwara was reportedly erected at the Villa Del Balbianello for the priest who had flown from Amritsar to perform the traditional rituals. The baaraatis arrived in a yacht in full form as Ranveer Singh entered the venue with hit track Govinda’s iconic song, ‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy’. Apparently, he also danced on ‘My Name Is Lakhan’ from Ram Lakhan.

Ranveer Singh’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared their photos on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Presenting the newly minted Mrs & Mr Ranveer Singh Bhavnani!!” She also shared some words which were said by Ranveer’s father. “In the words of Mr Bhavnani Sr today, yeh deewani toh Bhavnani ho gayi,” she wrote.

According to the reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will return to Mumbai on November 18, 2018. They will be heading to Bengaluru soon as their first reception will take place on November 21, 2018. As it is Deepika’s hometown, the reception will be held for family and friends. This will be followed by a second wedding reception will take place in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. Post that, it has been said that a star-studded party will be thrown for all their Bollywood friends on December 1, 2018.

