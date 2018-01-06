Here’s what you don’t know about the Shraddha Kapoor – Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu

A week ago we had reported that after the names of many actresses doing the rounds, now the makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu have finally found their leading lady in Shraddha Kapoor. From what we hear, not only has the actress given the nod but now producer Prernaa Arora has spoken about further about the film and also getting the Haider pair on board for the film.

For the uninitiated, Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of a North Indian girl whose life story becomes a major catalyst in taking the film forward. Describing it as a career defining role for Shraddha, producer of the film Prernaa Arora claimed that the film is a love story set at the backdrop of a small town as it also deals with the electricity shortage issues that several of these towns face.

Calling it a social relevant film, Prernaa stated that the film is based on certain real life instances. Reportedly, the producer maintained that several incidents have been reported in the past about how families have complained about shelling out whopping amounts as electricity bills despite not being at home for a good half of the year. These issues however, according to Prernaa, will be highlighted with a sarcastic tone.

As for the film itself, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be shot in Northern parts of India that includes picturesque towns like Mussoorie, Nainital, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Tehri among others. The makers are planning for a start-to-end schedule of the film’s shoot starting from the first week of February and are hoping to wrap it up by May this year. On the casting front, besides Shraddha, the film will have yet another strong female character in the form of a lawyer alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Amongst other projects, while Shraddha Kapoor has the multi-lingual Saaho with Prabhas, the Saina Nehwal biopic and Dinesh Vijan’s next with Rajkummar Rao to look forward to, Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his much delayed film Padmavati which features him in the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of Mewar dynasty.