Here’s what Babumoshai Bandookbaaz team had to say about CBFC’s extreme demands of 48 cuts

The film industry and the Central Board of Film Certification are really not on good terms. Even after receiving a proper certificate, CBFC demands unnecessary cuts in the films. Udta Punjab to Lipstick Under My Burkha to Babumoshai Bandookbaaz are few those films that have received ‘A’ certificate but CBFC also ordered them several cuts.

Earlier this morning, reports claimed that the CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani has demanded 48 cuts in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz despite the film receiving an A certificate. On Wednesday afternoon, many filmmakers including Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer came together for a press conference to talk about the growing troubles the films are facing with the unnecessary cuts.

During the press conference, Nawazuddin Siddiqui addressed the elephant in the room and talked about how his film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz would get affected because of the cuts. Nawazuddin said, “The situation is such that I have to count my words. There is no creative freedom. These words and language are important. The local flavour is important for the character and story growth. As an actor, I think if the film has a local flavour, it becomes global. My character is not polished, how can I not use abusive language?”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s co-star Bidita Bag, who has intimate scenes with Nawaz, said that CBFC officials’ condition exactly like her grandparents who would limit her freedom. She said, “I am missing my grandparents a lot today. They used to tell me to do this or not do that. The CBFC is acting like grandparents. 70% Indians are adults. Why are we told what to do and what not to do? People can watch porn for free on the internet but people are told what to do when they spend money. Films are a slice of life. In real life, we make love. So, why can’t people show all that on screen?”

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami and Shraddha Das. It is slated to release on August 18, 2017.