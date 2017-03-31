Here’s why Ayushmann Khurrana ended up singing on the sets of his forthcoming film

Ayushmann Khurrana tasted immense success not only as an actor but even as a singer. Besides singing for his films, he has also released singles and albums. Considering the kind of fans he has even for his musical skills, the actor was surrounded by them whilst shooting for Shubh Mangal Savdhan in the streets of Delhi and he gladly obliged to his fans’ request.

Reportedly, the unit of the film has been seeing visitors for the past couple of days, since the time Ayushmann Khurrana and his co-star Bhumi Pednekar started shooting in locations. While they have stayed away from studios, the team has been shooting in real locations with many onlookers around. In fact, when the team was recently shooting in the famous Paharganj locality, a crowd gathered to watch the shoot.

While the team made sure that they wouldn’t disrupt, some of them, especially the youngsters came by to meet Ayushmann and requested him to sing. The actor gladly followed their request and was more than happy to sing for them.

Talking about the incident, the director of the film RS Prasanna said, “Ayushman Khurrana helped us get some crowd reactions and promised them he would sing for them if they gave us great shots. They did. And he kept his word. He burst forth into a medley and won the hearts of all. As the applause filled the air of the streets, we as a team cheered along. So sweet of him to have done that.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar return to the silver screen after their last success Dum Laga Ke Haisha which was also the latter’s debut Bollywood film. The forthcoming rom-com starring the duo is said to be a remake of RS Prasanna’s popular Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham and marks the debut of the director in B-town.

Besides this, Ayushmann will also be seen playing the role of a Bengali writer in the upcoming Yash Raj Film Meri Pyaari Bindu which also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead.