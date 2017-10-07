Here’s how Arjun Kapoor responded to a troll who called him a ‘rapist’

It’s become too easy for celebrities, who are on social media, to get trolled. To a certain length, celebs do not respond to negativity and usually avoid such interactions. But, not everybody is gonna sit down and take the negativity lightly when the trolls are just mean and harsh.

Arjun Kapoor was recently hurt by a mean comment when a troll called him a ‘rapist’. A user responded to an article about products of nepotism which included Arjun Kapoor among others. She captioned it: “.@arjunk26 luks like a creep gives vibes of a criminal n a rapist he should be out of #bollywood asap n fresh talent b welcomd #arjunkapoor

This did not sit well with Arjun Kapoor as he quickly responded saying, “This is an all time low at trolling I feel…a woman, a girl shamelessly and casually using the term rapist isn’t trolling it’s saddening…” The troll, then, deleted the tweet. Since the fans started trolling the girl, she has now deactivated her account as well.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in two projects, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey Canada. Both the films will star Parineeti Chopra opposite him.