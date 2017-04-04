Here’s how Arjun Kapoor prepared for his role in Half Girlfriend

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Here’s how Arjun Kapoor prepared for his role in Half Girlfriend

Readers may know that author Chetan Bhagat’s books like ‘Five Point Someone’ (3 Idiots), ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’ (Kai Po Che) and others were adapted as Bollywood films, some of which did reasonably well at the Box-Office. Now, Chetan Bhagat’s latest bestseller ‘Half Girlfriend’ is being adapted as a full-fledged film by the same title and stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, something we had reported long time back.

By now, much has been said about the film and the various locations in which it has been shot. This time round, we have some scoop about the suave Arjun Kapoor and his preparations for his role in the film. Arjun, who plays the role of a Bihari guy named Madhav Jha (which apparently also happens to be his name on twitter), went and stayed for ten full days in Bihar before the commencement of the shooting, in order to get into the skin of the character.

Out there, Arjun Kapoor not only interacted with the locals to in order to learn their dialect and mannerisms, but also hired a language coach to get the dialect and diction right. Besides that, he also practiced on speaking English in ‘Bihari’ style.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend will be releasing on May 19 this year.

Tags : , ,

You might also like

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana

Political party protests against Laali Ki Shaadi…

Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Karan Johar’s next

Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Karan Johar’s…

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta to reunite but not for a film

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta to reunite but not…

Deepak-tijori

BREAKING: Deepak Tijori’s wife Shivani finally…

New CBFC office to be inaugurated by Amitabh Bachchan; Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Govinda to attend

New CBFC office to be inaugurated by Amitabh…

Did Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra NOT miss Sunil Grover in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Did Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra NOT…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification