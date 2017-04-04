Here’s how Arjun Kapoor prepared for his role in Half Girlfriend

Readers may know that author Chetan Bhagat’s books like ‘Five Point Someone’ (3 Idiots), ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’ (Kai Po Che) and others were adapted as Bollywood films, some of which did reasonably well at the Box-Office. Now, Chetan Bhagat’s latest bestseller ‘Half Girlfriend’ is being adapted as a full-fledged film by the same title and stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, something we had reported long time back.

By now, much has been said about the film and the various locations in which it has been shot. This time round, we have some scoop about the suave Arjun Kapoor and his preparations for his role in the film. Arjun, who plays the role of a Bihari guy named Madhav Jha (which apparently also happens to be his name on twitter), went and stayed for ten full days in Bihar before the commencement of the shooting, in order to get into the skin of the character.

Out there, Arjun Kapoor not only interacted with the locals to in order to learn their dialect and mannerisms, but also hired a language coach to get the dialect and diction right. Besides that, he also practiced on speaking English in ‘Bihari’ style.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend will be releasing on May 19 this year.