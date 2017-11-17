Here’s why Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been advised to keep safe distance

Dibakar Banerjee is known to make his actors embrace their characters before they start shooting. So when Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were signed on for this entertaining thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, they too decided to support the filmmaker in his attempts. Apparently, according to the film’s storyline, the lead characters are not supposed to be familiar with each other before they meet.

“Arjun and Parineeti have a great bond. They were loved in Ishaqzaade and they had sparkling chemistry. In Dibakar’s film, they stumble upon each other and their journey starts off on a very unusual note. So, Dibakar wanted to keep Arjun and Parineeti away till they meet on the set for the first time,” informed a source.

And what’s the reason behind this? Dibakar Banerjee wants to narrate a story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different faces of India. But, there is one thing that keeps them united – their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

The source added, “Yes, Arjun and Parineeti’s characters hate each other in the film. In fact, from the time Arjun and Parineeti were signed on for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Dibakar asked them to not meet even socially. Arjun and Parineeti haven’t even been calling each other. There is no form of communication between them at all. And both actors have been following his vision for the film and characters. It makes a lot of sense as, when they meet again there will be a natural awkwardness which Dibakar wants at the start of the shoot.”

Confirming the same, Dibakar said, “It is essential that Arjun and Parineeti do not come across as friends at the start of the film. They have known each other for years and their personal chemistry needs to be hidden in the beginning. We wanted to achieve this by keeping them away from each other. I’m hoping the two, coming from very different workshops, will surprise the pants off each other on their first day of shoot.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is set to release on August 3, 2018.