Here’s how AR Rahman is associated with Rajkumar Hirani’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju

Just a day ago, the trailer of the film Sanju was released, with director Rajkumar Hirani offering insights into what to expect from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. From which topics the Sanjay Dutt biopic touches upon to who plays which role in the tumultuous life story, the makers of the film were in a tell all mood. However, one thing the makers of Sanju did not divulge was the fact that music maestro AR Rahman is also associated with the film.

In fact, we came across this fact while viewing the trailer of Sanju where towards the end AR Rahman is credited as a ‘Guest Composer’. Though an official confirmation of the same isn’t available, just the fact that the musical genius’ name has been included in the credits is enough confirmation. Unfortunately, more details on what or rather which track exactly Rahman will be composing or has composed for the film is still unclear, we must admit that with this new revelation the film, Sanju has become that much more intriguing.

As for the film itself, Sanju is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt and focuses on his battle with drugs and the gun incident while using other stories from the actor’s life in the background is slated to release in June 29. The film has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor among others.

