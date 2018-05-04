Here’s why Anushka Sharma wants to make Supandi famous with Nush

Amidst a bevy of actresses who have ventured into fashion and style industry, Anushka Sharma too is one of them. She started her own label called Nush and now, taking her clothing line a step ahead, Anushka has decided to use characters as a part of her new collection. And it involves none other than Supandi!

Anushka Sharma, we hear, was on a lookout for a cartoon character that is deep-rooted within hearts and minds of every Indian. And now, she is all set to bring it out in her latest collection. It has outfits and designs inspired by Supandi – a hugely popular fictional comic character from our childhood. According to her, the idea is to put forth the character of Supandi on world stage.

“When we were brainstorming for this year’s collection, Anushka came up with the idea of celebrating Indian summer. She told us that as a child, one of Anushka Sharma’s favourite things about summer was enjoying lazy afternoons while reading her favourite Tinkle comic books, especially Supandi (a hugely popular comic book character). She wants to treat Supandi like how the West treats Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters and promote India and its pop culture globally. Anushka wants to take this character rooted in Indian diaspora and put it on the global map,” said a source close to the development.

“The Supandi line is set to release on May 9 and Anushka will start promoting it extensively even when she is shooting for Zero in the U.S. She will be seen extensively wearing clothes from the collection during her US trip,” the informer adds.

Anushka Sharma has been busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga recently and has wrapped up a major schedule of it in Madhya Pradesh. As for Zero, it features her opposite her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

