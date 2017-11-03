Here’s how Anushka Sharma surprised the girls on sets of Aanand L Rai’s next

Aanand L. Rai and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s first time collaboration has already garnered enough curiousity. The film which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles, is currently wrapping up one of its major shoot schedules with the actresses too joining the team for the same. Anushka, who also forayed into the fashion business as an entrepreneur with Nush, recently left everyone on the sets of this film thrilled.

Anushka Sharma was seen gifting some of these ‘Nush’ boxes from her latest collection to her friends from the fraternity. And now, the actress went on to do something similar for the girls working on her next film, directed by Aanand L. Rai. Reportedly, Anushka surprised them with pretty little bags from her label. From what we hear, the actress gelled well with the unit and had studied their personalities well before choosing these presents for them.

Anushka Sharma is said to share a great camaraderie with the film’s team as she would often bond with them during breaks. She decided to pick and choose gifts for them as per their individual taste. From assistant directors to costume assistants to production assistants, everyone was presented clothes according to their style and reports have it that they too were more than happy to receive these presents from Anushka.

As for her film, the Aanand L. Rai’s next which is yet to be titled features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a dwarf and it is slated to release next year. But the makers are yet to make an announcement on the date.