Here’s why Anil Kapoor is miffed with Jimmy Sheirgill’s next

For the past couple of days, Jimmy Sheirgill has been busy with the shoot of his forthcoming film Veere Ki Wedding. If you’re wondering that the title sounds familiar, then let us remind you, that Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor had announced their next film to be Veere Di Wedding. Yes, we are talking about the chick flick that is supposed to bring together Sonam Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now considering the uncanny resemblance between the titles of these two different films, we hear that Anil Kapoor has been miffed with the same and urged for an intervention from IMPAA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Associations). The veteran actor – producer has reportedly written a letter to the association also claiming that they had registered the title before the Jimmy Sheirgill starrer.

On the other hand, Veere Ki Wedding, directed by Ashu Trika, is almost 80% complete whereas the Sonam, Kareena starrer is yet to go on floor. Talking about the same, Ashu further went on to state that they had not only registered but had even acquired copyright and trademark for their title. In fact, according to him, IMPAA whilst looking into the matter would take the trademark into consideration more than the registration since the association guidelines apparently suggest that the trademark precedes everything.

Voicing out similar thoughts was the co-producer of the film, Chandan Bakshi who added that though the association initially wanted them to change the title. But after learning that they already had acquired a trademark, they decided to allow them to retain the title.

However, according to latest reports, now we hear that it will be Anil Kapoor who would have to part ways with the title of the film. Rhea Kapoor’s ambitious film Veere Di Wedding will be commencing only in May. Considering Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity break and Sonam’s other commitments, the film’s shooting was shifted to mid-2017 and owing to the current situation regarding the title conflict, it is Veere Di Wedding that seems to be in a soup. Anil Kapoor is yet to comment on the same.