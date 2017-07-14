WHAT? Here’s how Anil Kapoor covered up for Madhuri Dixit

Considering that she has played his leading lady in over ten films including blockbusters like Tezaab and Ram Lakhan, we all are aware that Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor share a great bond off screen. Recently, Anil was in the mood for some revelations during a shoot and gave us a sneak peek into the rapport he shares with his favourite co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Anil Kapoor, who recently shot for an episode of the kids music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs as a part of Mubarakan promotions, spoke about how he fulfilled the responsibility of a friend. The actor went on to reveal about various times he has covered up for Madhuri Dixit whilst shooting films with her.

Anil Kapoor stated that he would often talk to the producers and directors of the film about delaying a particular shoot or packing up early on Madhuri Dixit’s request. Whenever she had to come in late or leave early, Anil used to cover up for her by saying that he wanted to delay the shot or pack up early.

Obviously, it isn’t surprising to see Anil as a friend covering up for Madhuri since the two of them continue to share a great camaraderie even today.

On the work front, whilst Anil will be seen sharing screen space with his nephew Arjun Kapoor for the first time in Mubarakan, Madhuri Dixit has no plans of returning to the big screen yet. Anil will also play a hatke role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s production Fanney Khan.