Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan has to say when remembering Bal Thackeray

A couple of days back the film based on the life of political leader Balasaheb Thackeray was announced along with the look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays the head honcho of the Shiv Sena that was release. Interestingly, the launch event that also saw the teaser of the film being released saw Amitabh Bachchan make an appearance. Speak at the event the veteran actor reminisced about his meetings with Thackeray and how the latter considered him as family.

“I’m honoured and thankful for being invited to the launch. I remember I would always attend programmes I was invited to, when Bala saheb was alive. I shared a very special and emotional bond with him”, stated Amitabh Bachchan at the event. While the film titled Thackeray has been penned by Sanjay Raut, Amitabh Bachchan went onto also talk about how the late politician considered him family. “I remember when I got married, Bala saheb called up to congratulate Jaya (Bachchan) and me. We were invited to his house and Tai (Mina Thackeray) gave Jaya a lovely reception. It was then that I realised that Bala saheb not only had deep love for me, but also thought of me as family”, added Bachchan.

Later going on to talk about his last meeting with Bala sahib Thackeray, Bachchan reminisced about the time he visited the leader was on his last breath. “Uddhav ji (Thackeray) had allowed me to enter Bala saheb’s bedroom, where he was taking his last breath. But we were still praying and hoping things would change. I noted he had a picture of mine on the side of his bed. I could never imagine, till the day, that he had such enormous love for me”, signed off the legendary actor.