Here’s why Amitabh Bachchan hid is face while coming back from the hospital

Amitabh Bachchan is out of hospital and in good health. Bachchan said he’s all well now.

A source close to the Bachchan family parivar said, “He was in hospital for a routine check-up, nothing more. The visit for the check-up was long due. But Bachchan kept postponing it due to his various work pressures. Finally, the family had to take a stand and virtually push him into his medical commitment.”

The Bachchan family breathed a sigh of relief when the tests showed an all-clear. What the 102 Not Out star had not anticipated was the presence of the paparazzi after he was discharged.

Says a source from the family, “It is distressing that Mr Bachchan is not granted privacy even during a health-related outing. In fact, Mr Bachchan was not hiding his face because he was shy of the cameras that were waiting for him outside the hospital but because he did not want to reveal his Thugs Of Hindostan look, which producer Aditya Chopra has desired to be kept strictly under wraps.”

For the next few months, say sources close to the Bachchan family, Amitabh Bachchan would find it hard to be seen in public as he must protect his Thugs Of Hindostan look from the public eye.

