Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan celebrated Valentine’s Day

He is a megastar and despite being a grandfather, he still has women swooning over his posh and suave avatar. Amitabh Bachchan continues to be a big brand in the world of Bollywood but some of his posts on his children and grandchildren will make you believe that he is equally a doting family man. With Bollywood spreading love as they uploaded their Valentine’s Day shenanigans, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan decided to spend his special day with his granddaughter Aaradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his Valentine’s Day celebrations with Aaradhya which involved a lovely dinner and a drive. The megastar wrote, “The grand daughter here at home, has most politely expressed a desire to eat a Pizza at an Italian restaurant .. and there is a flurry of activity to make her desire .. we just did .. and Miss Aradhaya has quietly and in most dignified manner, sat at her table, spread the napkin across her legs, ordered the menu by drawing the attention of the waiter .. giving instructions of just how crisp she wanted her Pizza to be .. and when it has arrived has most politely turned to the waitress, thanked her for the dish and then .. ‘wish you a very happy Valentine’s Day ..’ musically departs her tender lips, as she settles in to devour her favourite ..Deed over she has desired her Dada ji to drive her back home, which he willingly does and on getting home when other family ask her to thank me for taking her out, goes quiet and puts on a sulk ..Why .. ?She replies : “I should not thank all, all must thank me for it was I that suggested we must go out for dinner” ..She is 5 .. with an additional 0 .. 50 !!”

Amitabh Bachchan will soon gear up for Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. He is currently wrapping up Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama Sarkar 3 and he has also signed Aankhen 2.