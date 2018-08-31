Here’s why Akshay Kumar is taking off to London with son Aarav

Akshay Kumar, who is riding high on the success of Gold, is all set to spend some time with his family. Readers may be aware that the superstar cancelled on his family for the vacations after he fell ill recently. However, now we hear that he is making up for this by going with his son Aarav to London. Although, this will be more than just a vacation!

Well, Akshay Kumar is taking Aarav to London but not for just a trip but for his further studies. Reports have it that Akshay will be taking off to the England capital because his son Aarav has acquired an admission in one of its prestigious colleges. And this vacay will see more of the father-son bonding. These reports also suggest that Akshay had earlier mentioned that he would let his son pursue his career in terms of education where he will be approving whatever his son’s interests and dreams are.

And now, it is being said that his son Aarav has finalized the college, the studies that he will be doing and how he will plan his career ahead. While the star kid will get busy with his studies soon, it looks like papa Akshay Kumar is ensuring that he spends ample time with his son. Hence, reports claim that the superstar is taking time out from his busy schedule to fly to the UK capital.

From what we hear, Akshay Kumar will soon move to his film commitments which include two Dharma Production films, namely, Kesari and Good News. While the period drama on Battle of Sargarhi has already gone on floor, the latter is still in the pre-production stage. The actor will also be returning in his comedy franchise Housefull, with its fourth instalment co-starring Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, already on floors.

Considering his jam packed schedule, the superstar believes that it is good to spend some quality time with his son, who too will soon get engrossed in his academic commitments.