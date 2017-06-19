Bollywood Hungama
Here’s why Akshay Kumar always hikes one pant leg upto his knees

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Here’s why Akshay Kumar always hikes one pant leg upto his knees news

Over the years Akshay Kumar has become synonymous as the Indian action star. But every time we spot the actor at airports or just enjoying a casual day the one thing that is pretty noticeable is the fact that he usually hikes one of his pant legs upto his knee.

While this habit of Akshay Kumar has been pretty noticeable and has even been picked up by some of his fans not many know the reason why he does it. But recently talking about the same to a leading daily Akshay spilled the beans of how he developed this habit and why he does it.

Talking about the same Akshay stated that it all began when he was training in martial arts as he found that raising one pant leg to his knee gave him better movement ability. Since he continued to do the same, it became a habit and stuck and till date he unknowingly hitches his pant leg up.

