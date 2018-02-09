Here’s how Aiyaary makers tweaked the details about the Adarsh scam

While audiences were waiting to see Aiyaary this week, it hasn’t gone according to plan. The film has been pushed further by a week after a delayed certification. However, there have been many theories revolving the postponement. One amongst them is that the film revives the 2010 Adarsh scam case. But now, reports claim that the makers have used a different name for it titled Aashraya.

Just a day ago, we had reported that the film features scenes and dialogues inspired from Adarsh scam. The scam was exposed in 2010 and involved the names of high profile defence personnel, politicians and bureaucrats. Adarsh Society was constructed to provide housing facilities for widows of the martyrs. It was located in a prime and plush area like Colaba in South Mumbai. However, the market rates were quite low for these houses considering that it was for a social cause. This resulted in authorities scheming to purchase flats illegally at these subsidised prices. Their conspiracy was exposed in 2010 followed by the resignation of then Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Talking about the film, it is reportedly said to feature the cast making references to this scam. Pooja Chopra is allegedly seen referring to the incident as ‘Colaba plot’ in a dialogue. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah too is reportedly seen speaking about it in the film. In a scene, he speaks about a building that was constructed for war wives.

Now we hear that the makers were playing it safe by referring to it as Aashraya Society. The name was reportedly finalized owing to its resemblance with the original name Adarsh. Let us also remind you that the film was specially screened for the Defence Ministry. Along with a green signal from CBFC, the Ministry too did not suggest any major changes in the film.

Now heaving a sigh of relief, the makers are looking forward for the release. Aiyaary stars Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. It is expected to release on February 16.

